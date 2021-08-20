Closing Bell: Sensex drops 300 points, Nifty slides to 16,451; metal stocks plunge

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight day on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, after the Fed signalled an earlier-than-expected withdrawal of its ultra loose policy. Broad-based selling led by metal, auto, banking and pharma shares pulled the market lower. However, some buying interest in the consumer goods space arrested the fall.

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 300.17 points or 0.54 percent lower at 55,329.32 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark shed 118.35 points or 0.71 percent to settle at 16,450.50.

Among blue-chip stocks, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, UPL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and SBI were the top laggards, ending between 3.26 percent and 8.85 percent lower.

On the other hand, HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints and Nestle, ending between 3.11 percent and 4.86 percent higher, were the top performers among the eight gainers in the Nifty50 universe.

Metal stocks plunged amid a selloff in global commodity prices. The Nifty Metal index ended 6.43 percent lower, its steepest single-day fall since at least April 2020.

Broader markets tumbled too, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closing around 2 percent each.

Among broader markets, SAIL, Jindal Steel, Indiabulls Housing, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and IDFC -- closing between 7.50 percent and 18.56 percent lower -- were among the top losers.

On the other hand, BBTC, Adani Total, Mindtree, Vakrangee and Shilpa Medicare, ending between 3.41 percent and 8.77 percent higher, were among the top gainers.

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- surged 8.60 percent to end at 14.02, as the US central bank's hint at an earlier withdrawal of its stimulus to support the world's largest economy in tackling the pandemic hurt investors' risk appetite worldwide.

European markets started the day on a weak note with the UK's FTSE index down 0.25 percent in early trade. France's CAC and Germany's DAX indices were down 0.40 percent and 0.57 percent respectively.