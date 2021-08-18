Closing Bell: Sensex drops 163 points, Nifty slides below 16,600 as bank, metal stocks tumble

Indian equity benchmarks erased initial gains in a volatile session on Wednesday dragged by banking and metal shares. The Nifty50 index closed lower after seven consecutive sessions of gains. Select consumer goods shares were in demand, helping the market in keeping the downside in check.

The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 162.78 points or 0.29 percent lower at 55,629.49, retreating 489.08 points from a record high of 56,118.57 registered during the session.

The 50-scrip index dropped 45.75 points or 0.28 percent for the day to settle at 16,568.85. In intraday trade, Nifty50 registered a record high of 16,701.85.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, SBI Life, Tata Motors, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and HDFC -- closing between 1.04 percent and 2.31 percent lower -- were the worst hit among the 30 laggards in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors, UltraTech, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Tata Consumer, ending between 0.91 percent and 2.66 percent higher, were among the top blue-chip gainers.

ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were the biggest drags on Sensex.

Globally, S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading 0.12 percent lower, indicating a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday after a wobbly start to the week, as investors balanced risks from a spike in global Covid-19 cases with signs of a steady economic recovery in the continent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 percent.

Earlier on Wednesday, equities in other Asian markets move higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.46 percent, after five straight sessions of decline but still only a little above year-to-date lows.

The Indian equity market will remain shut on Thursday for Muharram.