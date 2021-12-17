Closing Bell: Sensex down 889 points, Nifty gives up 17,000; IT shares buck trend

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Friday tracking a sell-off across global markets. Barring IT stocks, which rose following Accenture's strong quarterly show, all sectors tumbled, with financial, automobile, oil & gas and metal stocks being the worst hit. Central banks' hawkish stance amid concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spooked investors globally.

Both headline indices tumbled 1.5 percent at the close. The Sensex ended 889.4 points lower at 57,011.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,985.2, down 263.2 points from its previous close.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Grasim, closing between 3.2 percent and 4.6 percent lower, were the worst hit among the 45 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

On the other hand, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, Power Grid and Sun Pharma, up between 0.7 percent and 4.7 percent, were the five gainers.

after the Federal Reserve announced three increases in 2022. The Bank of England became the first central bank of an advanced economy to hike key interest rates

"Weak global sentiments inundated domestic indices as the markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid surging Omicron cases," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Besides, overheated valuations and continuous selling by foreign institutional investors kept investors on the back foot. FIIs have dumped Indian shares worth a net Rs 12,986 crore ($1.7 billion) so far in December, according to provisional exchange data.

Barring the Nifty IT, all of NSE's sectoral gauges finished the day deep in the red.

The Nifty Bank, Private Bank and PSU Bank gauges fell 2.5-3.6 percent. The Nifty Media was the worst hit sectoral index, down 4.7 percent for the day. The Nifty Oil & Gas fell 2.5 percent.

On the other hand, the Nifty IT index gained 1.4 percent. IT shares rose after Accenture reported a strong set of quarterly earnings and upgraded its guidance.

Broader indices also took a hit amid a market-wide sell-off. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices ended around 2.5 percent lower each.

Globally, European markets plummeted as investors' risk appetite took a beating. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent at the last count. S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Wall Street.