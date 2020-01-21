Closing Bell: Sensex dips 205 points, Nifty at 12,169 as bank, metal stocks drag

Domestic stock markets closed in the red on Tuesday, following a slew of weak earnings from top companies and as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth forecast for Asia's third-largest economy. The mood was further dampened over a new strain of coronavirus in China that sent a ripple of risk aversion through markets.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 205 points lower, or 0.49 percent, at 41,323. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also slipped 54 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle Tuesday's trade at 12169.

Losses in auto, realty and metal stocks pushed the domestic equities to the negative terrain.

The S&P BSE Sensex index declined as much as 234.61 points to touch 41,294.30 during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark fell to as low as 12,162.30, down 62.25 points from the previous close.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki, ending between 2.04 percent and 3.29 percent lower.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ITC were the top contributors to the losses in Sensex.

Nine out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty realty index ending 1.43 per cent lower.