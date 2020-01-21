Market
Closing Bell: Sensex dips 205 points, Nifty at 12,169 as bank, metal stocks drag
Updated : January 21, 2020 03:46 PM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 200 points lower, or 0.49 percent, at 41,323.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 also slipped 54 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle Tuesday's trade at 12169.
Market breadth was negative, with 1,393 stocks settling lower and 1,107 ending higher on the BSE.
