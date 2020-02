Domestic stock markets settled Wednesday's session on a positive note after the finance minister said the government would announce measures to tackle the financial fallout from the coronavirus outbreak amid a fall in new cases in China.

The Sensex gained 428.62 points, or 1.05 percent, to settle Wednesday's trade at 41,323. The Nifty rose by 137.80 points, or 1.15 percent, to end at 12,130.30.