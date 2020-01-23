Closing bell: Sensex closes 271 points higher, Nifty ends at 12,180

Domestic stock markets closed in the green for the first time this week on Thursday, driven by bargain-hunting and well-received earnings reports from select companies. The Sensex gained 271.02 points, or 0.66 percent, to settle Thursday's trade at 41,386.40. The Nifty rose 73 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 12,179.90.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 1.42 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank advanced 303 points with all its constituents in the green.

Gains in auto and realty stocks also led the markets higher.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Indian Oil, GAIL, Larsen & Toubro and BPCL, ending between 2.74 percent and 6.63 percent higher. Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.

Ten out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty realty index ending 2.10 percent higher.

NMDC, NHPC, Power Grid gained on the back of Nifty CPSE inclusion. Nifty CPSE Index is constructed in order to facilitate government’s initiative to disinvest some of its stake in selected CPSEs.

Larsen & Toubro gained nearly 3 percent after company maintained FY20 guidance. PNB Housing, on the other hand, slipped 7 percent after posting lower-than-expected Q3 earnings.