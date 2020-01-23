Market
Closing bell: Sensex closes 271 points higher, Nifty ends at 12,180
Updated : January 23, 2020 04:02 PM IST
The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 1.42 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank gained over a percent.
Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.
Ten out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty realty index ending 2.10 per cent higher.
