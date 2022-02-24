Closing Bell: Sensex closes 2,700 points down, Nifty below 16,300 as Russia invades Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched a full-fledged attack on Indian equities on Thursday, with benchmarks tanking close to 5 percent.

Indian benchmark indices registered seventh straight session fall today with the Nifty breaching 16,300.

The frontline S&P BSE Sensex settled near the day's low level at 54,530, down 2,702 points. On the NSE, the Nifty50 gave up 16,250 level to end at 16,248, down 815 points.

All 50 counters on the broader NSE index ended deep in the red. Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Grasim, Adani Ports, Hero Moto, JSW Steel, M&M, and HDFC Life slumped between 6 and 11 percent.

India VIX - also known as the fear gauge - jumped to a 20-month high of 32, up 33 percent.

In the broader markets, the BSE mid-cap and the BSE small-cap indices slumped 5.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Amid sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank tumbled over 8 percent, Realty index 7.5 percent, Private Bank 6 percent, and Metal and IT indices 5 percent.

Meanwhile, Brent oil surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, while gold jumped as investors scrambled for havens.