Closing bell: Sensex closes 153 points lower, Nifty settles at 11,133 as India reports fresh coronavirus cases

Updated : March 02, 2020 04:05 PM IST

The Nifty MidCap 100 index declined 0.68 percent, while the banking gauge,  Nifty bank settled 0.96 percent lower.
Ten out of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty PSU bank index ending 4.52 percent lower.
Market breadth was negative, with 1,498 stocks settling lower and 958 ending higher on the BSE.
