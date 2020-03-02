Closing bell: Sensex closes 153 points lower, Nifty settles at 11,133 as India reports fresh coronavirus cases

Domestic stock markets erased all their day's gains and closed in the red after two fresh cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India - one in Delhi and another in Telangana. With this, markets extended losing streak to seventh day. The 30-share BSE barometer Sensex and broader NSE Nifty settled at fresh 5-month lows.

The Sensex closed 153.27 points, or 0.40 percent lower at 38,144.20. The broader NSE Nifty fell 69.05 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 11,132.75. Sensex slipped 939 points and Nifty dropped 300 points from day's highs.

Stock markets had rallied in morning session due to value buying by investors following sharp losses in the previous sessions. However, the Union Health Ministry reporting two more positive cases of new coronavirus spooked domestic investors, reversing all of the day's gains.

Among broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap100 index ended over 1 percent lower. The Nifty Bank index fell 923 points and Midcap Index slipped 503 points from highs.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Steel, GAIL and Hero MotoCorp, ending between 3.74 percent and 6.65 percent lower. SBI, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Ten out of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty Media index ending 4.55 percent lower. The Nifty PSU Bank index closed 4.52 percent lower. The Volatility Index (VIX) surged 8 percent.

Market breadth was negative, with 1,498 stocks settling lower and 958 ending higher on the BSE. On the NSE, 1,105 stocks declined while 701 advanced.