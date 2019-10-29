#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty rise to 4-month highs; auto, metal stocks outperform

Updated : October 29, 2019 03:52 PM IST

Nifty Midcap and Nifty Bank at 1-month highs
Sensex closed higher by 590.45 points or 1.50 percent at 39,840.65 while Nifty50 closed at 11,790.35, higher by 163.20 points or 1.40 percent.
Nifty Auto remained the outperformer of the day, rallying 4.40 percent during the day followed by Nifty Metal which rose 3.95 percent.
