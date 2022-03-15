0

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty50 off 3-month highs, halt 5-day winning run; VIX jumps 4%

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell more than one percent on Tuesday in a retreat from the previous day's three-month closing highs. Losses in financial, IT, oil & gas and metal stocks pulled the headline indices lower.

Indian equity benchmarks suffered deep losses on Tuesday, halting a winning run that lasted for six back-to-back sessions. Losses in financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in auto stocks lent some support.
Globally, all eyes were on the outcome major central bank meetings, and updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China.
The 30-scrip Sensex index fell 709.2 points or 1.3 percent to end at 55,776.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,663, down 208.3 points or 1.2 percent from its previous close.
Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Coal India, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tech Mahindra -- closing between 2.8 percent and 5.2 percent lower for the day -- were the worst hit among the 36 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
On the other hand, Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Shree Cement and Maruti Suzuki -- rising between 1.3 percent and 3.7 percent -- were the top blue-chip gainers.
Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest drags for both main indices.
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- finished the day up 4.1 percent at  26.7, having spiked as much as 7.2 percent during the session.
Overall market breadth was in favour of the bears, with an advance-decline ratio of 1:2 as 608 stocks rose against 1,462 that fell on NSE.
Global markets
European shares began the day deep in the red taking negative cues from most Asian markets, amid concerns about surging COVID cases in China. Nervousness also persisted among investors ahead of a widely expected hike in pandemic-era interest rates in the US this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.8 percent in early hours. 
S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Wall Street.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
