Closing Bell: Nifty50 reclaims 16,000, halts 4-day losing streak helped by IT, financial shares

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The Sensex and Nifty50 ended a volatile session around one percent higher, helped by buying interest in financial and IT shares. Both headline indices halted a four-day losing streak.

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday, halting a losing streak that lasted four back-to-back trading sessions, helped by strength in IT and financial stocks. Investors globally however remained cautious tracking newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war.
The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 581.3 points or 1.1 percent to end at 53,424.1 and the Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,013.5, up 150.3 points or one percent from its previous close.
Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer, Cipla, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's -- rising between 2.8 percent and 4.2 percent -- were the top blue-chip gainers.
On the other hand, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Britannia, UPL and Nestle -- down between 0.9 percent and 4.6 percent -- were the worst hit among the 13 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
(This story will be updated shortly)
