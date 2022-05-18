Closing Bell: Nifty settles below 16,250 as market snaps 2-day winning streak

Indian equity benchmark indices snapped their two-day winning streak and ended Wednesday's volatile session with marginal losses.

After trading higher for better part of the day, the 30-scrip Sensex closed 109.94 points down or 0.20 percent lower at 54,208.53, and the broader Nifty closed 19 points down or 0.12 percent lower at 16,240.30.

About 1865 shares have advanced, 1409 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and HUL were among the top Nifty gainers while Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were among major laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index dipped 0.13 percent while the BSE SmallCap index added 0.33 percent.

Among sectors, buying was seen in the FMCG and Pharma, while selling was seen in the bank, capital goods, realty, IT, metal, PSU Bank, and oil & gas indices.

Sectorally, PSBs and Realty pack were subdued on the NSE, while IT, Pharma, and Financials strongly led gains, up to 1 per cent higher.

Shares of Bharti Airtel clawed their way back into the negative territory on Wednesday, a day after the telco said it had more than doubled its profit for the January to March 2022 quarter on the back of tariff hikes.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) tanked 5 percent on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday reported a 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in the fourth quarter net profit on a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto fuel sales.