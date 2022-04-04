Sensex, Nifty50 leap to 11-week closing highs on HDFC twin boost: Key factors influencing market now

Indian equity benchmarks began the week with a bang as the Nifty50 crossed the 18,000 mark for the first time in more than 10 weeks, backed by broad-based buying tracking cautious gains in global markets. Financial stocks zoomed led by HDFC Bank and HDFC shares, after the companies announced a merge. Globally, investors remained on the back foot tracking news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war

Read more on the closing bell The 30-scrip Sensex index leaped 1,335.1 points or 2.3 percent to end at 60,611.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 18,053.4, up 383 points or 2.2 percent from its previous close -- their highest since January 18. (

)

HDFC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and Divi's -- rising between 2.5 percent and 9.8 percent -- were the top blue-chip gainers. On the other hand, only four stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished below the flatline: Infosys (down 1.1 percent), Tata Consumer (0.4 percent), Titan (0.2 percent) and JSW Steel (0.1 percent).

Besides the HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest contributors to the upmove in both headline indices.

The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- cooled off 4.6 percent to 24.1 during the session, reflecting the across-the-board strength in the market. Last month, Russia' move to invade Ukraine had sent the index spiking to a 20-month high of almost 34.

Here are some key factors impacting the market now:

Geopolitical tensions: Global equities rose but cautiously amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. While Russia-Ukraine peace talks dragged on, reports of Russian atrocities led Germany to say the West would agree to impose more sanctions in coming days, according to news agency Reuters.

Crude oil prices

Higher interest rates

Accelerating inflation

FII outflows

Concerns over slower-than-expected economic recovery

High equity valuations