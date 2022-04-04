Sensex, Nifty50 leap to 11-week closing highs on HDFC twin boost: Key factors influencing market now

Indian equity benchmarks began the week with a bang as the Nifty50 crossed the 18,000 mark for the first time in more than 10 weeks, backed by broad-based buying tracking cautious gains in global markets. Financial stocks zoomed led by HDFC Bank and HDFC shares, after the companies announced a merge. Globally, investors remained on the back foot tracking news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war.
The 30-scrip Sensex index leaped 1,335.1 points or 2.3 percent to end at 60,611.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 18,053.4, up 383 points or 2.2 percent from its previous close -- their highest since January 18.
HDFC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and Divi's -- rising between 2.5 percent and 9.8 percent -- were the top blue-chip gainers. On the other hand, only four stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished below the flatline: Infosys (down 1.1 percent), Tata Consumer (0.4 percent), Titan (0.2 percent) and JSW Steel (0.1 percent).
Besides the HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest contributors to the upmove in both headline indices.
The India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- cooled off 4.6 percent to 24.1 during the session, reflecting the across-the-board strength in the market. Last month, Russia' move to invade Ukraine had sent the index spiking to a 20-month high of almost 34.
Here are some key factors impacting the market now:
