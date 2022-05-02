Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 17,100 dragged by Eicher Motors and Apollo Hospitals

Indian equity benchmark indices recouped more than 500 points from the day's low to end flat in a volatile session on Monday. Selling was seen in the capital goods, auto and IT indices.

At close, the 30-scrip Sensex was down 84.88 points or 0.15 percent at 56,975.99, and the Nifty was down 33.40 points or 0.20 percent at 17,069.10. About 1,201 shares have advanced, 2,180 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Bajaj Auto and Wipro were among the top Nifty losers.

IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation and HDFC were among the gainers.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer on the Sensex index today, settling 4 per cent, after the lender reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Among the sectors, capital goods, auto and IT indices fell a percent each. However, some buying was seen in the FMCG, metal, power and realty names.

The BSE midcap index fell 0.47 percent and smallcap index shed 0.87 percent.