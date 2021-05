Benchmark index Nifty50 hit a record high on Friday tracking gains in Asian peers as falling COVID-19 infection rates boosted sentiment. India posted its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month.

The Sensex ended 307 points higher at 51,423 while the Nifty rose 98 points to end at a new closing high of 15,435. Both indices rose over 1.5 percent for the week.

Nifty50 rose as much as 132 points to hit a new intra-day high of 15,469.65, crossed the earlier level of 15,431.75.

In the broader Asian market, equities were on course for the seventh day of gains as investors bet the United States will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion-dollar spending boost by the Biden administration.

Back home, on the Nifty50 index, RIL, Grasim, Adani Ports, M&M and Coal India were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Shree Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.

However, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap index flat but in the red and smallcap index down 0.7 percent.

Among stocks, the Nifty Energy index rose around 1.5 percent while auto, financial services, metal and FMCG sectors were also in the green. However, Nifty Pharma lost over a percent and Nifty IT down 0.2 percent for the day.

The Pharma sector was under pressure as Sun Pharma fell nearly 4 percent after the firm's net profit halved sequentially as sales declined and its US arm reported an operating loss. Dr Reddy's and Aurobindo Pharma also fell around 1 percent on weak sentiment.