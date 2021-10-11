0

Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record 17,946 as market extends gains to third straight day

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Dalal Street extended gains to a third straight day with benchmark indices hitting record closing highs.

Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record 17,946 as market extends gains to third straight day
Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh peaks on Monday shrugging off weakness across global markets. Gains in banking, automobile, metal and consumer goods shares pushed the headline indices higher,  but sharp weakness in the IT basket limited the upside.
The Sensex rose 76.7 points or 0.1 percent to end at 60,135.8 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark added 59.8 points (0.3 percent) to settle at 17,955 -- both record closing highs. During the session, both indices scaled all-time highs.
Among blue-chip stocks, Tata Motors, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, Grasim, Hindalco and ONGC -- ending between 2.9 percent and 9.1 percent higher -- were the top gainers.
On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, Britannia and Wipro -- down between 1.2 percent and 6.3 percent -- were the worst hit among the 16 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.
