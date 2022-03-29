Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,300, Sensex closes 350 points higher; Ruchi Soya zooms 20%, Hero Moto falls 6%

Indian equity benchmark indices ended near the day's high with the Nifty closing above 17,300 led by a rally in pharma, realty and capital goods. The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex gyrated in a narrow range of around 361 points while the Nifty50 travelled within a band of 100 points.

At close, the Sensex was parked at 57,943.65, up 350.16 points or 0.61 percent higher, while the broader 50-share index ended at 17,325.30, up 103.30 points or 0.60 percent higher. About 1,307 shares have advanced, 1,917 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, JSW Steel, HDFC, Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, SBI Life, Cipla, and Shree Cement were the top gainers in the large-cap space, up between 2 percent and 4.6 percent.

Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC, PowerGrid, Coal India, and Maruti Suzuki dropped the most, falling between 1 percent and 6.6 percent.

The broader BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose in tandem with their large-cap peers, advancing 0.6 pereach.

Amid the sectoral indices, all indices, except oil & gas, ended in the green, with pharma and realty indices up 1 percent each and the capital goods index up 0.65 percent.

Shares of Ruchi Soya Industries jumped 20 percent to Rs 978 in intra-day trade on Tuesday, but later trimmed gains when the firm stated that the SMSs referring to investments in its follow-on public offering (FPO) were not sent by the company or its founders.

Hero MotoCorp fell over 6 percent after reports suggested that the I-T Department has found the company made more than Rs 1,000 crore bogus expenses and over Rs 100- crore cash transactions for a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, Delhi.

Adani Power was the biggest MidCap winner as the shares closed over 14 percent higher.

Global Markets

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as Kazakhstan's supplies continued to be disrupted and major producers showed no sign of being in a hurry to boost output significantly.

Bitcoin on Tuesday held ground just below its highest this year, touched a day earlier, with gains for the original cryptocurrency topping 27 percent since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European stocks advanced on Tuesday as the pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.2 percent by mid-morning, with autos jumping 3 percent to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory.