The 30-scrip Sensex closed 180.22 points up or 0.34 percent higher at 52,973.84, and the broader Nifty closed 60.10 points up or 0.38 percent higher at 15,842.30. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed the benchmarks as they added 1.5 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.

Closing Bell: Market snaps 6-day losing streak; Nifty closes over 52,900
Indian equities benchmark indices snapped a six-day falling streak and ended higher in a volatile session on Monday as global markets supported the trading sentiment.
The 30-scrip Sensex closed 180.22 points up or 0.34 percent higher at 52,973.84, and the broader Nifty closed 60.10 points up or 0.38 percent higher at 15,842.30.
The overall market breadth was positive with 2,180 shares advancing and 1,138 shares declining.
Among top gainers on Nifty were Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, UPL and Bajaj Finance.
UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries and ITC were among the major laggards.
Sectorally, capital goods, auto, realty, power and PSU bank rose 1-3 percent. However, some selling was seen in the IT and FMCG index.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed the benchmarks as they added 1.5 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.
 
