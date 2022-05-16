Closing Bell: Investors make Rs 2.3 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty snap 6-day losing streak

Indian equities benchmark indices snapped a six-day falling streak and ended higher in a volatile session on Monday as global markets supported the trading sentiment.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed 180.22 points up or 0.34 percent higher at 52,973.84, and the broader Nifty closed 60.10 points up or 0.38 percent higher at 15,842.30.

The overall market breadth was positive with 2,180 shares advancing and 1,138 shares declining.

Among top gainers on Nifty were Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, UPL and Bajaj Finance.

UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries and ITC were among the major laggards.

Sectorally, capital goods, auto, realty, power and PSU bank rose 1-3 percent. However, some selling was seen in the IT and FMCG index.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices outperformed the benchmarks as they added 1.5 percent and 1.15 percent, respectively.

Investors made Rs 2.3 lakh crore in wealth as market cap of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 243.7 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, economists at SBI today said that at least 59 percent of the accelerated inflation is attributable to the impact of the geopolitical conflict triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the face of the heightened inflation situation the headline number touched nearly 7.8 percent for April, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to hike rates by another 0.75 percent to get the repo rate back to the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 percent, they added.