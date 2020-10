The Indian equity market settled over a percent lower on Monday dragged by heavy selling across the board amid weak global cues. Selling in metal stocks and Reliance Industries remained another reason behind today's market slip.

At closing, the Sensex ended 540 points or 1.33 percent lower to 40,145.50 while the Nifty50 index closed at 11,767.75, down 162.60 points or 1.36 percent.

Index heavyweights including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank ended 3.7 percent and 1.5 percent lower respectively.

Broader indices also settled in-line with the benchmarks, down over 1 percent. The Nifty Midcap100 index and Nifty Smallcap100 index ended 1.86 percent and 1 percent respectively.

India VIX (Volatility Index) closed 4.6 percent higher indicating high volatility in the markets.

Barring FMCG index, all sectors ended in the negative territory. Nifty Metal remained the worst-performing index of the day, down 3.5 percent followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Media.

HDFC Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, M&M and UPL were the index losers.