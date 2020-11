The Indian market fell from its record-highs to end lower on Wednesday after investors booked profits. Banking and financial stocks dragged the most while IT and pharma stocks also weighed on the indices.

At close, the Sensex ended 695 points lower to 43,828.10 while the Nifty50 index settled at 12,858.40, down 197 points. 43 out of the 50 Nifty stocks ended with losses.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 index closing 2 percent lower while Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended 1 percent lower.

Barring PSU index, all sectoral indices ended in the negative territory today. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing sector of the day, down 2.4 percent followed by Nifty Pharma (-2.18 percent) and Nifty Auto (-1.9 percent).

ONGC, GAIL, Adani Ports, SBI Life Insurance and Coal India were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma and Shree Cement remained the index top losers.

ONGC's share price closed 6 percent higher to Rs 80.60 apiece on the NSE following a rally in oil prices as they hit their highest level since March 2020. Crude oil prices rose for a fourth straight day shrugging off an industry report showing a higher-than-unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and extending a rally driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost fuel demand, Reuters reported.

Nifty PSU Bank ended 2 percent higher bucking the negative trend on Wednesday led by Reserve Bank of India's consultative paper with new set of recommendations on ownership in the banking system.