The Indian market ended higher on Thursday led by a sharp surge in metals, banking and financial stocks. The final hour of trading ended the November F&O expiry session on a strong note.

At close, the Sensex closed 431 points higher to 44,259.74 while the Nifty50 index settled at 12,987, ended 129 points higher. Broader markets closed nearly a percent higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 0.88 percent and 0.9 percent higher respectively.

The India Volatility Index witnessed its biggest one-day drop since May 2019, falling 13.4 percent to end at 20.

All sectors settled in the positive territory, with Nifty Metal as the best-performing index of the day. It ended 3.8 percent higher followed by Nifty PSU Bank (+2 percent) and Nifty Financials (+1.6 percent).

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Hindalco and Shree Cements were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC and HDFC Life.