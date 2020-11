The Indian equity market ended at record-high levels on Tuesday on the back of positive developments over the COVID-19 vaccine that has boosted investors' risk appetite amid growing prospects of speedy global economic recovery.

The Sensex ended 514 points to 44,591.56 while the Nifty50 index ended at 13,072.75, up 146 points. Broader markets gained too, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index closing nearly 1 percent higher.

All sectoral indices settled higher today, with Nifty Bank registering the most gains (+2.44 percent) followed by Nifty Auto (+1.70 percent) and Nifty Realty (+1.62 percent).

Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, M&M and Hindalco were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while Titan, HDFC, BPCL, Shree Cement and ONGC remained the index top losers.

About 1603 shares have advanced, 1167 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

The strong performance of corporates in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 also drove the market higher. IT, Pharma, Metals, select private banks and NBFCs, cement are among sectors that witnessed significant growth in earnings.

“This unprecedented FII buying is on account of trillions of dollars worth stimulus from global central banks to revive the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economies. The flow of liquidity is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. I do not see any reason for a big correction in the market from here,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital.

Bandyopadhyay is of the view that the market will continue to inch higher going ahead and any dips should be utilized as a buying opportunity.