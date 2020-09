The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Thursday's session lower, their sixth consecutive day of losses, following steep losses in Asian peers amid weak global cues. All sectors witnesses major selling weighing on the benchmarks led by the metal, IT, PSU bank, IT and auto indices down over 3 percent each.

The Sensex ended 1,114.82 points or 2.96 percent lower at 36,553.60 while the Nifty lost 307 points or 2.76 percent to settle at 10,824.65 . Broader indices ended lower with Nifty Smallcap100 closing 2.42 percent while Nifty Midcap100 fell 2.37 percent.

The Volatility Index (VIX) ended 12 percent higher, which indicates highly volatile markets.

All sectors ended in the red. Among sectors, Nifty IT fell the most over 4 percent followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank declining over 3 percent each.

Nifty FMCG was the only sector to close the lowest, about 1 percent.