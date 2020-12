Indian markets trimmed losses to end flat on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweights like Bajaj and HDFC twins. However, the decline in RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, and TCS capped the gains.

At 3:30 pm, the Sensex ended 9.7 points to 46,263 while Nifty50 index closed at 13,567, up 9.7 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, by ending nearly half a percent higher.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG dragged while auto, metal and fin services indices settled higher, nearly a percent higher.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel and Shree Cement remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank remained the index top losers.

Burger King's shares ended 20 percent higher to Rs 162 per share on the NSE after Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore acquired 1.29 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions.

Majesco's share price closed a percent higher to Rs 982 on the NSE after the company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 974 per equity share for the financial year 2020-2021. The company has fixed December 25 as the record date for the dividend.

Indian Hotels' share price ended 0.6 percent higher to Rs 129 after HSBC raised the stock target price by 25 percent. Staying bullish on the stock, the brokerage maintains a 'buy' stance on Indian Hotels with the target set at Rs 151 per share from Rs 120.50 earlier.

KNR Constructions' shares settled 5 percent higher to Rs 311 after the company said that the board will meet on Friday (December 18) to consider a maiden bonus issue.