Market Closing Bell: Market ends 4-day gaining streak; Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; ICICI Bank top loser Updated : June 24, 2020 05:40 PM IST Losses in banking heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged Bank Nifty to end more than 3 percent lower. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also ended with deep cuts of 1.8 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply