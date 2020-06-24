  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Market ends 4-day gaining streak; Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; ICICI Bank top loser

Updated : June 24, 2020 05:40 PM IST

Losses in banking heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank dragged Bank Nifty to end more than 3 percent lower.
Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also ended with deep cuts of 1.8 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively.
Closing Bell: Market ends 4-day gaining streak; Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; ICICI Bank top loser

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: Criminal complaint against Ramdev over COVID medicine claim; Goa hoteliers want bars in restaurants to open

Coronavirus News LIVE: Criminal complaint against Ramdev over COVID medicine claim; Goa hoteliers want bars in restaurants to open

Closing Bell: Market ends 4-day gaining streak; Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; ICICI Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Market ends 4-day gaining streak; Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; ICICI Bank top loser

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty pare this week's gains, end over 1% lower; ICICI Bank top loser

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty pare this week's gains, end over 1% lower; ICICI Bank top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement