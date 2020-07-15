  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Market gives up gains to end flat led by RIL, slips nearly 6%; IT stocks outperform, Wipro top gainer

Updated : July 15, 2020 03:44 PM IST

The Indian equity market gave up all gains to end flat on Wednesday after shares of Reliance Industries plunged as much as 6 percent during its 43rd annual general meeting. 
At close, Sensex ended 19 points higher to 36,052 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,635, up 28 points.
Broader market slipped in the last hour of trade and ended in the red, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.61 percent and 0.07 percent lower. 
