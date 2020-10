The Indian equity markets ended higher after heavy buying interest in banks, FMCG, auto and pharma stocks. Broader markets also supported the rally as midcaps surged higher.

At closing, the Sensex ended 376 points higher to 40,522.10 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,889.40, up 122 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes closing 1.21 percent and 0.2 percent higher respectively.

Barring Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank, all sectors ended in the green. IT index remained the worst-performing sector of the day while Nifty Private Bank was the best-performing index of the day, settling 3 percent higher.