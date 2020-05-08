  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Market ends with minor gains, Nifty ends below 9,300; PSU bank index top laggard

Updated : May 08, 2020 04:24 PM IST

Indian domestic market slipped from morning highs and ended with minor gains on Friday due to the losses in PSU banks and auto stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed the session with gains of 200 points at 31,643 while the Nifty50 index ended at 9,251, up 52 points.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG surged 2 percent while PSU banks and auto index slipped nearly 2 percent lower.
