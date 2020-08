The Indian market ended the first day of the week in gains on Monday led by financial stocks and Eicher Motors. The positive sentiment coming in from global peers also helped in lifting the market today.

At close, the Sensex ended 364 points or 0.95 percent higher to 38,799 while the Nifty50 index closed at 11,474, 102 points or 0.90 percent higher. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 index closing 1.67 percent and 0.70 percent respectively.

Nifty Bank was the best-performing index of the day, rising 2.39 percent while the Nifty Realty index was the worst-performing index, down 1 percent.

Zee Entertainment was the top-gainer of the Nifty50 index followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. Top losers of the index included Power Grid, Adani Ports, Hindalco, M&M and Grasim

Eicher Motors' shares jumped over 10 percent after the 1:10 stock split came into effect on Monday. The company, in its June board meet, had approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10 -- sub-division of equity shares from the existing one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each.

Zee Entertainment's shares rose nearly 6 percent on Monday after veteran investor and the company's Independent Director Manish Chokhani bought shares of the company. Chokani bought around 1 lakh shares for Rs 2 crore at a share price of Rs 200 per share.