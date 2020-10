Indian equity market ends slightly higher after paring most gains on Monday as the power failure in Mumbai disrupted the trading activity. The benchmark indices ended higher for the 8th straight day, the longest gaining streak in 30 months. IT stocks & ITC supported market while HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel dragged.

At close, the Sensex ended 84.31 points higher to 40,593.80 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,930.95, up 17 points. The Nifty50 index hit 12,000 intra-day after eight months, but closed off highs.

Broader indices underperformed as compared to the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indexes ending 0.38 percent and 0.58 percent respectively.

Nifty IT remained the best-performing sector of the day, ending over a percent higher led by pharma and FMCG. Rest all ended in the red, with Nifty Media ending over 2 percent lower.