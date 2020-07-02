Market
Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%
Updated : July 02, 2020 03:40 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to close higher on Thursday supported by auto and IT stocks. Broad based buying was witnessed across sectors that led to the rally.
At close, the Sensex ended 429 points or 1.21 percent higher to 35,843.70 while the Nifty index ended at 10,552, 122 points or 1.17 percent higher.
1,090 stocks in the NSE ended with gains while 720 ended with losses.