Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to close higher on Thursday for the second consecutive day supported by auto and IT stocks. Broad based buying was witnessed across sectors that led to the rally.

At close, the Sensex ended 429 points or 1.21 percent higher to 35,843.70 while the Nifty index ended at 10,552, 122 points or 1.17 percent higher.

Broader markets traded in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending 1.13 percent and 0.89 percent higher.

Nifty Auto was the best-performing sector of the day, closing nearly 3 percent higher followed by Nifty IT (+2.65 percent) and Nifty Metal (0.98 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty Bank traded in the red at closing, down 0.11 percent.

M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Titan and HCL Technologies were the Nifty50 index gainers of the day while Axis Bank, UPL, Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever and Eicher Motors remained the top losers of the day.

The Indian currency appreciated 56 paise to settle at 75.04 (provisional) against the US dollar tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market. It had settled at 75.60 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Pfizer's shares surged over 8 percent on Thursday after the firm's US arm said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by it with Germany-based BioNTech has shown potential. The vaccine was found to be safe and well-tolerated in the early-stage human trials, the companies said.