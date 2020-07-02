  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

Updated : July 02, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to close higher on Thursday supported by auto and IT stocks. Broad based buying was witnessed across sectors that led to the rally. 
At close, the Sensex ended 429 points or 1.21 percent higher to 35,843.70 while the Nifty index ended at 10,552, 122 points or 1.17 percent higher.
1,090 stocks in the NSE ended with gains while 720 ended with losses.
Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

GST collection: Relief in June as collection hits Rs 90,000 crore; first quarter reading at Rs 1.85 lakh crore

GST collection: Relief in June as collection hits Rs 90,000 crore; first quarter reading at Rs 1.85 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement