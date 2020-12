The Indian stock market ended nearly record highs on Thursday led by gains in heavyweights HDFC twins, RIL, and Bajaj Finance. Meanwhile, the global sentiment also remained positive after US Fed maintained benchmark interest rates near zero.

At closing, the Sensex closed 223 points higher to 46,890.34 while Nifty50 index closed at 13,740.70, up 58 points.This is the fifth straight day that the market ended with gains. Broader markets settled mixed as compared to the benchmarks.

India Volatility Index ended flat at 19.18.

Despite 33 out of 50 Nifty stocks ending with losses, HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and Divi's Labs ensured that the market closed in the green.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Financials remained the best-performing index of the day, closing a percent higher while Nifty Media was the worst-performing index of the day, closing 2 percent lower.

Divi's Labs, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank were the Nifty50 gainers while Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and ONGC remained the index top losers.