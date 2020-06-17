  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Market ends lower for 3rd day in a row, Nifty below 10,000; financials slip, Bharti Infratel top loser

Updated : June 17, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices on Wednesday fluctuated between gains and losses to end the trading session lower as financial stocks dragged.
At close, Sensex ended 97.30 points or 0.29 percent lower to 33,507.92 while Nifty50 index ended 36.25 points or 0.37 percent lower to 9,877.75. 
Meanwhile, the broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices.
