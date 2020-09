Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Friday as gains from IT and auto stocks were capped by banking and financial services sector. However, the indices closed 1 percent higher this week, with Reliance Industries adding most gains (+180 points). The stock surged over 12 percent this week.

At close, the Sensex ended 14.23 points to 38,854 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,464, up 15 points. Broader markets ended higher as compared to the benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes closed 0.68 percent and 0.27 percent higher respectively.

Among Nifty50 top gainers, Wipro took the top position, ending nearly 3 percent higher, followed by SBI, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Hero MotoCorp. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, BPCL and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty50 top losers.

Barring media and private bank index, all Nifty sectoral indices ended higher. Nifty IT remained the best-performing index, closing 1.29 percent higher followed by Nifty Realty (+1.27 percent) and Nifty PSU Bank (+0.79 percent).