The Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday led by the gains in the US futures, which are currently trading up to 2 percent higher. Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma contributed the highest gains to the Nifty50 index today.

The Sensex ended 355 points higher at 40,616 while the Nifty rose 95 points to settle at 11,908. Broader markets were mixed with the Nifty Midcap up 0.5 percent and Nifty Smallcap down 0.24 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma surged over 2 percent while Nifty IT jumped 1.8 percent. Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG were also in the green, however, Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Metal ended in the red for the day.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL, Divi's Labs and Cipla were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while UPL, Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Hindalco led the losses.