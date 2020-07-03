Market Closing Bell: Market ends higher for third straight week led by auto, IT stocks; Eicher Motors top gainer, ends over 4% Updated : July 03, 2020 03:42 PM IST The Indian market pared some morning gains but still ended higher on Friday, making it the third straight week to end with gains. At close, the Sensex ended 178 points or 0.50 percent higher to 36,021 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,603, up 52 points or 0.49 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply