The Indian market ended higher for the second straight week on Friday led by the gains in Infosys and HDFC Bank. At close, the Sensex ended 329 points higher to 35,171 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,383, up 94 points. Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmark indices, trading 0.17 percent and 0.24 percent respectively.

Nifty IT remained the best-performing index of the day, up nearly 4 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank (+0.94 percent) and Nifty Metal (+0.62 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG was the worst-performing index of the day followed by realty (-0.94 percent) and pharma index (-0.54 percent).

Infosys, BPCL, TCS, Indian Oil Corporation and IndusInd Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors were the index top losers.

Shares of Information Technology (IT) companies surged on Friday after Accenture reported better than expected quarterly earnings. The company reported 1.3 percent constant currency (CC) revenue growth in 3QFY20 when compared to the same period last, with-in its guided range, and marginally ahead of consensus estimates.

The share price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) fell over 5 percent in the early trade on Friday after the company said that its revenues and profitability are likely to be adversely impacted for the April-June quarter due to the lockdown.