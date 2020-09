The Indian market ends flat on Thursday after banks slip in-trade, dragged by index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC while IT stocks capped losses. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea surged the most today, making headlines over plans of raising capital.

At close, the Sensex ended 95 points lower to 38,990 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,527, down 8 points. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, by ending nearly 1 percent. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes ended 0.90 percent and 0.73 percent higher respectively.

Nifty Bank remained the worst-performing index of the day, ending nearly 2 percent lower while Nifty IT was the best-performing index, closing nearly 2 percent higher.

Bharti Infratel, Grasim, Titan, UPL and Tech Mahindra remained the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid remained the index top loser

Vodafone Idea surged 30 percent on reports of stake sale. The stake-sale talks had been paused pending the outcome of a court hearing in India, which created uncertainty and could have threatened Vodafone Idea's survival, Mint reported, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.