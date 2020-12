Indian benchmark indices closed flat on Thursday led by a decline in IT stocks and heavyweight HDFC Bank after the RBI advised the lender to temporarily halt launches of Digital 2.0 programme. However, auto, metal and some banking stocks capped the losses.

HDFC Bank dragged Nifty50 index by 27 points and Nifty Bank by 176 points.

At 3:30 pm, the Sensex closed 0.03 percent higher to 44,632.65 while the Nifty settled 0.15 percent higher to 13,133.90. Broader markets also ended flat like benchmarks, nearly 0.65 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank was the best-performing index of the day, ending with gains of 4.84 percent. This was the biggest single-day gain for the index in the last three months. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty Financials were the only sectors to have ended negatively in today's session.

Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, NTPC, Asian Paints and Hindalco were the Nifty50 top gainers while SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Bank, TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Auto remained the index top losers.

Among trending stocks, IndiGo and SpiceJet moved higher today after the government raised the airline capacity to 80 percent. Piramal Enterprises also remained in-news today and surged 5 percent on reports of Piramal Glass being acquired by Blackstone.