The Indian market pared all morning gains to end lower on Tuesday dragged by the pharma and banking names. Investors also remained cautious ahead of Prime Minister's address to the nation at 4 PM.

At close, the Sensex ended 45.72 points and 0.13 percent lower to 34,915.80 while the Nifty50 ended 10.30 points and 0.10 percent lower to 10,302.10.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap 100 index and Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 0.20 percent and 0.58 percent respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank remained worst-performing index of the day, down 1.76 percent followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma. Nifty Auto, on the other hand, was the best-performing index, up by 1.10 percent

Shree Cement, Maruti Suzuki , Nestle India, Britannia and ICICI Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Sun Pharma, Power Grid and Coal India remained the top losers.

Market breadth today was in favour of the laggards. 1,020 NSE stocks ended with losses while 786 ended with gains.