Indian benchmark indices ended a percent higher each on Tuesday led by gains in metal, IT and pharma sectors. The sentiment was also lifted as India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 percent in Q2. The GDP had contracted by a record 23.9 percent in the June quarter of FY21.

At close, the Sensex ended 506 points higher to 44,655.44 while the Nifty50 index closed at 13,099.20, up 130 points. Infosys, ICICI Bank, RIL and HDFC were the top contributors to the Nifty50 index.

Broader markets were in-line with the benchmarks and closed a percent higher each.

Except FMCG index, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Realty remained the best-performing index of the day, closing 3.5 percent higher followed by Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.

1,254 stocks on the NSE ended with gains while 640 stocks posted losses. Meanwhile, India Volatility Index (VIX) remained little changed, ending 19.77.

GAIL, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance and NTPC remained the index top losers.