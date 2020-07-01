Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by financials, Nifty above 10,400; PSU banks surges nearly 4%

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended the trading session with gains after sluggish opening on Wednesday supported by PSU banks.

At close, the Sensex ended 498.65 points or 1.43 percent at 35,414.45 while the Nifty50 ended at 10,430.05, 127.95 points or 1.24 percent.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while NTPC, Nestle India, Cipla, L&T and M&M remained the index top losers.

The Nifty PSU Bank remained the best-performing index of the day, surging nearly 4 percent. The bank index also posted gains in today's session led by Axis Bank, which was the top performer on the Nifty50 index.

The Nifty Pharma index was the worst-performing index, ending 1 percent lower followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.

The share price of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined over 5 percent after the US Department of Justice charged the company with conspiring to fix prices for generic drugs.