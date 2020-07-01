Market
Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by financials, Nifty above 10,400; PSU banks surges nearly 4%
Updated : July 01, 2020 03:41 PM IST
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended the trading session with gains after sluggish opening on Wednesday supported by PSU banks.
At close, the Sensex ended 498.65 points or 1.43 percent at 35,414.45 while the Nifty50 ended at 10,430.05, 127.95 points or 1.24 percent.
Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day