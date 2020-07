Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher amid volatility on Tuesday led by banks. Index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, which ended 8 percent higher was trending stock today followed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

At close, Sensex ended 187.24 points or 0.51 percent higher to 36,674.52 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,786.20, up 22.55 points or 0.21 percent higher. Among broader market indices, Nifty Smallcap 100 index outperformed, by ending 1 percent higher while Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.40 percent at close.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and ICICI Bank remained the top gainers of the day on Nifty50 index while Adani Ports, Power Grid, Grasim, BPCL and ITC remained the index losers.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Private Bank index remained the best-performing index of the day, ending 2.66 percent at close followed by Nifty IT (2.07 percent). Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was the worst-performing sector, down 1.73 percent at close.

Bandhan Bank's shares rallied 13 percent to Rs 402 after the lender reported an 18 percent rise in its advances and loans and a 35 percent increase in total deposits in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The bank also reported improvement in collection efficiency after the easing of lockdown.