Market Closing Bell: Market snaps 6-day gaining streak; Sensex falls 37 points, Nifty holds 11,300; Pharma stocks drag Updated : August 12, 2020 03:55 PM IST Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended 0.41 and 0.07 percent higher, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media ended over 2 percent higher each. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply