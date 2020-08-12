Closing Bell: Market snaps 6-day gaining streak; Sensex falls 37 points, Nifty holds 11,300; Pharma stocks drag

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower Wednesday, snapping six-day gaining streak, as selling in metals and pharma stocks dragged while mounting uncertainties about US stimulus dented global risk appetite.

The Sensex ended 37.38 points or 0.10 percent lower at 38,369.63 while the Nifty fell 14.10 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 11,308.40. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended 0.41 and 0.07 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma ended over 1 percent lower followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty FMCG. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media ended over 2 percent higher each.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Britannia Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while HCL Technologies, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors were the top index gainers.

"Markets continued in a range but managed to keep above 11,250. We are in a market where dips can be bought into - the target for the Nifty should be 11,500. Support or stop loss can be placed below 11,100," said Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

The share price of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 8 percent on positive sentiment driven by the company being confident of a recovery in Q2 and brokerage calls.

The share price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone gained more than 1 percent as brokerages remained bullish on the stock after its mixed set of numbers for the June quarter.