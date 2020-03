Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, staged a bounce back to end more than 2.5 percent higher on Tuesday, but off day's high, after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of policy measures but delayed a major stimulus package.

The FM extended deadlines for ITR, GST filing, as well as Aadhar-PAN linking. She also said that the government is closely monitoring the volatility in financial markets with all the regulators, Reserve Bank of India and the SEBI.

The Sensex ended 693 points higher at 26,674.03 while the Nifty gained 191 points to end at 7,801.

The announcement of US Federal Reserve measures to support the economy also lifted the market sentiment.

Infosys, Britannia, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, and HUL were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, whereas Grasim, M&M, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, and HDFC led the losses.

Nifty Midcap index also recovered from day's low to end 1 percent higher, however, Nifty Smallcap settled in the red, down 1 percent.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Realty, were positive for the day. Nifty IT surged the most, up over 6 percent on lower rupee and as Infosys rallied after getting clean chit by the SEC.

Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma also added 3.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively for the day. Meanwhile Nifty Bank and Nifty Auro rose over 1 percent each.