Closing Bell: Sensex soars 1,223 pts, Nifty50 reclaims 16,300 as market extends gains to 2nd day

Indian equity benchmarks built on the previous day's comeback on Wednesday as strong buying emerged across sectors barring the metal space. Investors globally returned to stocks hammered in the recent sell-off, though geopolitical uncertainty having its roots in the Russia-Ukraine crisis remained in focus.

Gains across financial, IT and oil & gas shares pushed the headline indices higher.

The 30-scrip Sensex index ended 1,223.2 points or 2.3 percent higher at 54,647.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,345.4, up 331.9 points or 2.1 percent from its previous close -- both extending gains to a second straight day after four days of fall.

Among blue-chip stocks, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, BAjaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Motors -- closing between 3.9 percent and 6.1 percent higher -- were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Shree Cement, ONGC, Power Grid, NTPC, Coal India and Tata Steel -- falling between 1.1 percent and 2.6 percent -- were the worst hit among the 10 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Infosys were the biggest contributors to the surge in both headline indices.

Global markets

European shares made a comeback after a sell-off that stretched to four sessions in a row, fuelled by concerns about mounting Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 3.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 1.7 percent, suggesting a gap-up start ahead on Wall Street.

