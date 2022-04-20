Closing Bell: Investors make Rs 2.5 lakh crore as market snaps 5-day losing run

The Sensex breached the 57,000-mark on Wednesday with bulls making a comeback after a five-day losing run as heavyweight Reliance, Bharti Airtel and TCS led the indices higher.

The Sensex ended 574.4 points or one percent higher at 57,037.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,136.6, up 177.9 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close. Both the indices hit intra-day highs of 57,216 and 17,187, respectively.

The overall breadth also was marginally positive, with nearly 1,900 stocks advancing versus 1,400 declining shares on the BSE.

Investors made Rs 2.5 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 268.5 lakh crore, according to provisional data.

Ultratech Cement, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and TCS, up between 2.4 percent and 3.4 percent, were the top Sensex gainers.

Bajaj twins, ICICI Bank, ITC, L&T, and Tata Steel, down up to 3 percent, were the top laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added up to 0.5 percent. Amid the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index was the top loser, falling 0.3 percent. Nifty Auto index, up 2.4 percent, was the biggest gainer.

Among other stocks, cement shares rallied after ACC reported its Q4 numbers on Tuesday. The company reported 25.9 per cent drop in Q4 net profit at Rs 527.61 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended March 2022. The stock zoomed nearly 7 percent while Ambuja Cements and UltraTech Cement gained 5 percent and 3 percent, each.

Sensex has lost 2,984 points, close to 5 percent in the last five days, while Nifty lost 825.7 points or 4.6 percent.