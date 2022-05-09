Closing Bell: Investors lose Rs 7.6 lakh crore in 2 sessions as market hits fresh 2-month lows

Indian equity benchmarks slid to fresh two-month lows on Monday tracking losses across global equities, amid concerns about rising interest rates and the impact of a tightening lockdown in Shanghai on world economic growth. Oil & gas, financial, consumer and metal shares were the biggest drags on both headline indices.

The 30-scrip Sensex index fell as much as 917.6 points or 1.7 percent to 53,918 during the session and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 16,142.1, down 269.2 points or 1.6 percent from its previous close. Those were their lowest intraday levels since March 9.

Investors lost Rs 7.6 lakh crore in wealth in two back-to-back sessions as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 252 lakh crore at the end of the day, from Rs 259.6 lakh crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

The Nifty IT eked out a gain of 0.1 percent to emerge the only gainer among NSE's sectoral gauges.

IT stocks trimmed their intraday losses as the rupee depreciated to breach the 77 mark against the greenback for the first time. Weakness in the rupee boosts the profitability of exporters such as IT companies.

Stock Change at close (%) Intraday fall (%) HCL Tech 3.1 1.5 Infosys 2 1.3 L&T Tech 0.6 2.1 TCS 0.4 2.5 Wipro -0.3 2.2 Tech Mahindra -2.5 6.3

Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder and CEO of Complete Circle Consultants, believes currency depreciation is a short-term margin tailwind for the space.

"If there is sustained depreciation, it does get priced into the contracts either on renewables or both in terms of fresh contracts... It's a very competitive world out there... This is a year in which you have to pay reasonably for the growth you are projecting," he told CNBC-TV18.

Global markets

European shares also hit two-month lows dragged by mining stocks as investors fretted over a sharp economic slowdown in China due to prolonged coronavirus curbs. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.4 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.6 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.